Thousands expected to attend annual Active for Autism 5K

Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge (FHFGBR) is hosting the 9th Annual Active for Autism 5K Run/Walk & Family Fest this weekend. Previous Active for Autism events have had as many as 6,000 people in attendance.
ACTIVE FOR AUTISM
The event aims to bring awareness, acceptance, and inclusion for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
AUTISM CASES (Source: CDC)
FHFGBR, staffed mostly by parents or family members of children with disabilities, offers support, training, education, and resources to other parents trying to understand available services. Thanks to Active for Autism participants and sponsors, these families can encounter others who have walked the same path and find answers. Active for Autism also allows FHFGBR to provide a number of services for free.
FHFGBR
During the event there will be entertainment, vendor booths, and fun activities for the kids to learn about Autism Spectrum. For more information, call the FHFGBR office at 225-216-7474.
