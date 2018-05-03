Thousands attend annual Active for Autism 5K

Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge (FHFGBR) hosted the 9th Annual Active for Autism 5K Run/Walk & Family Fest Saturday, May 5. Previous Active for Autism events have had as many as 6,000 people in attendance.

ACTIVE FOR AUTISM

Saturday, May 5

Pennington Biomedical Research Center

6400 Perkins Rd.

Baton Rouge, LA

REGISTER HERE

The event aims to bring awareness, acceptance, and inclusion for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

AUTISM CASES (Source: CDC)

1 in 68 children

1 in 6 children developmentally disability diagnosis between 2006 and 2008

FHFGBR, staffed mostly by parents or family members of children with disabilities, offers support, training, education, and resources to other parents trying to understand available services. Thanks to Active for Autism participants and sponsors, these families can encounter others who have walked the same path and find answers. Active for Autism also allows FHFGBR to provide a number of services for free.

FHFGBR

has served 14,000 families since the first Active for Autism event

During the event there will be entertainment, vendor booths, and fun activities for the kids to learn about Autism Spectrum. For more information, call the FHFGBR office at 225-216-7474.

