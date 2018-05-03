Police: 1 person shot at Nashville mall, suspect in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police say a person has been shot in a dispute at a Nashville mall and that the shooting suspect is in custody.

Metro Nashville Police said in a tweet Thursday that there is no further threat at the Opry Mills Mall following the gunfire.

Police say the mall, however, is being swept by officers as a precaution.

The Nashville Fire Department says one patient was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Further details weren't immediately known.

Numerous ambulances and emergency vehicles are seen outside the mall, with people standing in the parking lot.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.