Federal judge re-affirms sentence in Amish hair-cutting case - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Federal judge re-affirms sentence in Amish hair-cutting case

CLEVELAND (AP) - The leader of a breakaway Amish group in Ohio convicted in hair- and beard-cutting attacks has lost an attempt to appeal his sentence in federal court.

An attorney for 72-year-old Samuel Mullet Sr. argues that Mullet's previous lawyer made mistakes.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster disagreed Wednesday, concluding that those alleged errors weren't prejudicial and that Mullet wasn't denied a fair trial.

A message seeking comment on the decision was left Thursday for Mullet's current lawyer.

Defense attorneys say the 2011 hair- and beard-cutting attacks stemmed from family disputes. Prosecutors say the motive was religious, as hair and beards have spiritual significance in the Amish faith.

Mullet is serving a sentence of about 11 years. Of the 16 Amish community members convicted in the case, only Mullet remains imprisoned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Former VW CEO indicted in emissions cheating case

    Former VW CEO indicted in emissions cheating case

    Thursday, May 3 2018 4:40 PM EDT2018-05-03 20:40:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-03 20:51:09 GMT
    A federal grand jury in Detroit has indicted former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn on charges stemming from the company's diesel emissions cheating scandal.More >>
    A federal grand jury in Detroit has indicted former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn on charges stemming from the company's diesel emissions cheating scandal.More >>

  • Investigators search for cause of deadly cargo plane crash

    Investigators search for cause of deadly cargo plane crash

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 11:40 PM EDT2018-05-03 03:40:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-05-03 20:43:57 GMT
    (James Lavine via AP). Flames and smoke rise from an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane after it crashed near Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, May 2, 2018.(James Lavine via AP). Flames and smoke rise from an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane after it crashed near Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
    Puerto Rico's National Guard commander says the plane that crashed onto a Georgia highway and killed its entire crew was more than 60 years old.More >>
    Puerto Rico's National Guard commander says the plane that crashed onto a Georgia highway and killed its entire crew was more than 60 years old.More >>

  • Appeals court reverses conviction of ex-Wall Street trader

    Appeals court reverses conviction of ex-Wall Street trader

    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:20 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:20:39 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-03 20:51:04 GMT
    An appeals court in New York says a former Wall Street trader can be released from prison because he was improperly convicted of taking advantage of a government bailout program.More >>
    An appeals court in New York says a former Wall Street trader can be released from prison because he was improperly convicted of taking advantage of a government bailout program.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly