Judge: New York condo can vote to remove 'Trump Place' name

NEW YORK (AP) - A judge says condominium owners in a New York high-rise called "Trump Place" can stop displaying the name licensed from President Donald Trump nearly two decades ago.

Thursday's ruling doesn't order the brassy letters removed from the tower overlooking the Hudson River. The decision clears the way for owners to vote on the issue.

The Trump Organization says it's confident an appeals court "will conclude otherwise." Condo board lawyer Harry Lipman declined to comment.

Board documents say 63 percent of owners who responded to an informal survey last year wanted the name removed.

Trump's lawyers say the licensing agreement requires the display of his name.

The judge says the license conveys permission, not obligation.

A number of buildings have removed Trump's name since his election. Many others retain it.

