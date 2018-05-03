Trump to talk tax cuts, economy at Indiana rally next week - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump to talk tax cuts, economy at Indiana rally next week

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump speaks during a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump speaks during a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 3, 2018.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's campaign says he'll talk about the economy and recent tax cuts during a rally in Indiana next week.

The campaign says the May 10 rally will be held at Atlantic Aviation in South Bend.

Trump campaign official Michael Glassner says the president will discuss tax cuts he signed into law late last year and highlight how Indiana families are benefiting from them. Glassner says the president also wants to encourage his supporters to help increase the GOP majority in Congress by voting in November's congressional elections.

Democrats need to pick up at least 23 seats to retake control of the 435-member House. Republicans hold a 51-49 edge in the 100-member Senate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

