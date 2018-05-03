APNewsBreak: Mom angry after sons pulled from college tour - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

APNewsBreak: Mom angry after sons pulled from college tour

By MARY HUDETZ
Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The mother of two Native American teenagers who police pulled from a Colorado State University campus tour after another parent said she was nervous about their presence is calling the incident "shameful on so many levels."

Lorraine Kahneratokwas Gray told The Associated Press Thursday that her 17-year-old and 19-year-old sons saved money to travel to the school in Fort Collins.

She stayed behind in New Mexico.

She says her older son called her frantic during Monday's encounter, saying "somebody called the police on us because we were quiet."

Campus officers spoke to the brothers and released them. Their tour group had moved on.

The university called the case "sad and frustrating" in a campus email and is reviewing how similar incidents can be avoided or handled better in the future.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Slots still clang as police pass casino to stop Vegas gunman

    Slots still clang as police pass casino to stop Vegas gunman

    Thursday, May 3 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-05-03 06:50:27 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 3:17 PM EDT2018-05-03 19:17:05 GMT
    (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This photo from police officer video body camera footage on Oct. 1, 2017, provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, shows officers searching hallways during the deadliest mass shooting ...(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This photo from police officer video body camera footage on Oct. 1, 2017, provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, shows officers searching hallways during the deadliest mass shooting ...

    Police body-camera videos show Las Vegas officers bust into a hotel room where a gunman unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

    More >>

    Police body-camera videos show Las Vegas officers bust into a hotel room where a gunman unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

    More >>

  • Arizona approves big teacher raises, could end 5-day strike

    Arizona approves big teacher raises, could end 5-day strike

    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:10:30 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-05-03 19:16:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). Some teachers sleep while waiting in the senate lobby during early morning hours as Arizona state legislatures continue to debate the State's budget Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. The budget gives teachers big r...(AP Photo/Matt York). Some teachers sleep while waiting in the senate lobby during early morning hours as Arizona state legislatures continue to debate the State's budget Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. The budget gives teachers big r...
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed part of a state budget plan that provides more than $300 million in raises for many of the state's striking teachers.More >>
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed part of a state budget plan that provides more than $300 million in raises for many of the state's striking teachers.More >>

  • Ex-Wilmington Trust officials convicted of fraud, conspiracy

    Ex-Wilmington Trust officials convicted of fraud, conspiracy

    Thursday, May 3 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-05-03 19:01:00 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-05-03 19:16:42 GMT
    Four former executives for the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program have been convicted on fraud and conspiracy charges.More >>
    Four former executives for the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program have been convicted on fraud and conspiracy charges.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly