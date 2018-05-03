No longer a haze: New Jersey governor says he tried pot - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

No longer a haze: New Jersey governor says he tried pot

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has lifted the haze over whether he's ever done marijuana.

He says he has, but just "once or twice."

The 60-year-old Democratic governor pushing for the legalization of recreational marijuana was questioned earlier this week about whether he had ever taken a toke.

He hedged, saying he'd "never been a marijuana guy."

He says in a tweet Thursday that he tried "marijuana literally once or twice many years ago" and doesn't have any desire to partake again.

The former Goldman Sachs executive said his support for legalizing marijuana is about social justice.

So far, legislation to allow recreational use of marijuana in New Jersey has not advanced.

Nine states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

