Release on bail sought for school shooter suspect's brother - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Release on bail sought for school shooter suspect's brother

(Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Thursday, March 29, 2018, file photo, Zachary Cruz, brother of Nikolas Cruz who's accused of killing 17 students and staff members at the school Feb. 14, appears in court in ... (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Thursday, March 29, 2018, file photo, Zachary Cruz, brother of Nikolas Cruz who's accused of killing 17 students and staff members at the school Feb. 14, appears in court in ...

By CURT ANDERSON
AP Legal Affairs Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is set to appear at a probation violation court hearing in which his attorney is seeking release on bail.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Zachary Cruz Tuesday on a warrant saying he was driving without a license and was within 25 feet (7.6 meters) of a high school parking lot. He is on six months' probation with numerous restrictions for trespassing in March at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The hearing is Thursday.

Nikolas Cruz is accused of killing 17 people at the school on Feb. 14. He faces the death penalty but his lawyers say he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence.

Zachary Cruz's attorney is asking for his release on a "reasonable bond" for the probation violation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Students organize March for Our LivesMarch for Our LivesMore>>

  • "There's a shooter": Gamblers unalarmed amid Vegas shooting

    "There's a shooter": Gamblers unalarmed amid Vegas shooting

    Thursday, May 3 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-05-03 06:50:27 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-03 17:45:55 GMT
    (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This photo from police officer video body camera footage on Oct. 1, 2017, provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, shows officers searching hallways during the deadliest mass shooting ...(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This photo from police officer video body camera footage on Oct. 1, 2017, provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, shows officers searching hallways during the deadliest mass shooting ...

    Police body-camera videos show Las Vegas officers bust into a hotel room where a gunman unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

    More >>

    Police body-camera videos show Las Vegas officers bust into a hotel room where a gunman unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

    More >>

  • Release on bail sought for school shooter suspect's brother

    Release on bail sought for school shooter suspect's brother

    Thursday, May 3 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-05-03 16:45:13 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 1:37 PM EDT2018-05-03 17:37:57 GMT
    (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Thursday, March 29, 2018, file photo, Zachary Cruz, brother of Nikolas Cruz who's accused of killing 17 students and staff members at the school Feb. 14, appears in court in ...(Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Thursday, March 29, 2018, file photo, Zachary Cruz, brother of Nikolas Cruz who's accused of killing 17 students and staff members at the school Feb. 14, appears in court in ...
    The brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is set to appear at a probation violation court hearing in which his attorney is seeking release on bail.More >>
    The brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is set to appear at a probation violation court hearing in which his attorney is seeking release on bail.More >>

  • Video: Police inspect wires, weapons in Vegas shooter's room

    Video: Police inspect wires, weapons in Vegas shooter's room

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-05-02 19:29:49 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 3:11 AM EDT2018-05-03 07:11:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say they'll release two officer bo...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say they'll release two officer bo...
    The first police officer to burst through the door of a Las Vegas hotel suite where a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a concert last year didn't activate his body camera.More >>
    The first police officer to burst through the door of a Las Vegas hotel suite where a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a concert last year didn't activate his body camera.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly