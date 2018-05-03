School shooter suspect's brother released again on probation

(Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Thursday, March 29, 2018, file photo, Zachary Cruz, brother of Nikolas Cruz who's accused of killing 17 students and staff members at the school Feb. 14, appears in court in ...

By CURT ANDERSON

AP Legal Affairs Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is getting out of jail again after violating probation for previously trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A judge on Thursday ordered 18-year-old Zachary Cruz released anew on probation following his arrest for driving without a valid license and getting too close to a school parking lot. Prosecutors dropped the school proximity allegation because Cruz was simply driving past and was not on the school campus.

Zachary Cruz is on six months' probation in the prior trespassing case, minus a few days of jail time.

Nikolas Cruz is accused of killing 17 people at Stoneman Douglas on Feb. 14. He faces the death penalty but his lawyers say he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.