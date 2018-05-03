Release on bail sought for school shooter suspect's brother - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Release on bail sought for school shooter suspect's brother

(Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Thursday, March 29, 2018, file photo, Zachary Cruz, brother of Nikolas Cruz who's accused of killing 17 students and staff members at the school Feb. 14, appears in court in ... (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Thursday, March 29, 2018, file photo, Zachary Cruz, brother of Nikolas Cruz who's accused of killing 17 students and staff members at the school Feb. 14, appears in court in ...

By CURT ANDERSON
AP Legal Affairs Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is set to appear at a probation violation court hearing in which his attorney is seeking release on bail.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Zachary Cruz Tuesday on a warrant saying he was driving without a license and was within 25 feet (7.6 meters) of a high school parking lot. He is on six months' probation with numerous restrictions for trespassing in March at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The hearing is Thursday.

Nikolas Cruz is accused of killing 17 people at the school on Feb. 14. He faces the death penalty but his lawyers say he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence.

Zachary Cruz's attorney is asking for his release on a "reasonable bond" for the probation violation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Arizona approves big teacher raises, could end 5-day strike

    Arizona approves big teacher raises, could end 5-day strike

    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:10:30 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-03 17:45:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). Some teachers sleep while waiting in the senate lobby during early morning hours as Arizona state legislatures continue to debate the State's budget Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. The budget gives teachers big r...(AP Photo/Matt York). Some teachers sleep while waiting in the senate lobby during early morning hours as Arizona state legislatures continue to debate the State's budget Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. The budget gives teachers big r...
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed part of a state budget plan that provides more than $300 million in raises for many of the state's striking teachers.More >>
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed part of a state budget plan that provides more than $300 million in raises for many of the state's striking teachers.More >>

  • Dozens of quakes rattle Hawaii volcano, eruption possible

    Dozens of quakes rattle Hawaii volcano, eruption possible

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-05-02 18:40:40 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-05-03 17:44:31 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this April 23, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Kilauea Volcano's Puu Oo vent is shown in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island. A series of earthquakes and the collapse of the crater flo...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this April 23, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Kilauea Volcano's Puu Oo vent is shown in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island. A series of earthquakes and the collapse of the crater flo...
    Dozens of earthquakes are rattling Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano as magma flows into a new area east of the Puu Oo vent.More >>
    Dozens of earthquakes are rattling Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano as magma flows into a new area east of the Puu Oo vent.More >>

  • Wood frogs' No. 1 option: Hold in pee all winter to survive

    Wood frogs' No. 1 option: Hold in pee all winter to survive

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-05-02 00:29:19 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-05-03 17:44:22 GMT
    (Clara do Amaral, Mount St. Joseph University via AP). This April 24, 2018 photo provided by Clara do Amaral shows a wood frog in Ohio. In a report released on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, scientists have found that wood frogs, which don’t urinate in the wint...(Clara do Amaral, Mount St. Joseph University via AP). This April 24, 2018 photo provided by Clara do Amaral shows a wood frog in Ohio. In a report released on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, scientists have found that wood frogs, which don’t urinate in the wint...

    Scientists have figured out how wood frogs freeze and yet survive the winter and it's because they don't pee for months on end.

    More >>

    Scientists have figured out how wood frogs freeze and yet survive the winter and it's because they don't pee for months on end.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly