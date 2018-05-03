Kellogg says its frozen foods are hot with millennials - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Kellogg says its frozen foods are hot with millennials

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, people bike and walk by Kellogg's NYC Cafe at Union Square in New York. Kellogg Co. reports earnings Thursday, May 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, people bike and walk by Kellogg's NYC Cafe at Union Square in New York. Kellogg Co. reports earnings Thursday, May 3, 2018.

NEW YORK (AP) - Kellogg, known for Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops cereals, says millennials are hot for its frozen foods, helping boost the company's sales.

Sales of Eggo waffles and MorningStar Farms veggie burgers, both in the frozen foods aisle, jumped more than 10 percent during the first three months of the year, Kellogg said Thursday.

"The millennial generation really thinks about frozen differently than other generations," said CEO Steve Cahillane. "It's kind of the new fresh and the new convenient."

Artificial colors and flavors were recently removed from Eggo, which helped increase sales, Cahillane said. And the packaging of Eggo and MorningStar were also updated.

"We expect frozen foods to continue to grow," said Cahillane.

Kellogg, which has struggled with falling sales as more people avoid processed food, has been working to change consumer perceptions of its food. In October, it bought protein bar maker RXBar, which promotes its bars as being made with just egg whites, fruits and nuts.

In the first quarter, Kellogg said total revenue rose nearly 5 percent from a year ago to $3.4 billion, beating Wall Street expectations. Besides frozen foods, RXBar and Pringles also sold well, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said.

It reported net income of $444 million, or $1.27 per share, in the three months ending March 31. That's up from $266 million, or 75 cents per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted earnings came to $1.19 per share, 12 cents above what analysts expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Shares of Kellogg Co., which are down about 16 percent in the last year, rose 2.5 percent to $58.08 on Thursday.

_____

Parts of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on K at https://www.zacks.com/ap/K

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Arizona approves big teacher raises, could end 5-day strike

    Arizona approves big teacher raises, could end 5-day strike

    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:10:30 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-05-03 17:12:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). Some teachers sleep while waiting in the senate lobby during early morning hours as Arizona state legislatures continue to debate the State's budget Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. The budget gives teachers big r...(AP Photo/Matt York). Some teachers sleep while waiting in the senate lobby during early morning hours as Arizona state legislatures continue to debate the State's budget Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. The budget gives teachers big r...
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed part of a state budget plan that provides more than $300 million in raises for many of the state's striking teachers.More >>
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed part of a state budget plan that provides more than $300 million in raises for many of the state's striking teachers.More >>

  • George Mason faculty seeks disclosure of donor agreements

    George Mason faculty seeks disclosure of donor agreements

    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-05-03 15:20:35 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-05-03 17:12:09 GMT
    (Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File)/The Wichita Eagle via AP). FILE - In this May 22, 2012, file photo, Charles Koch speaks in his office at Koch Industries in Wichita, Kan. Virginia's largest public university granted the conservative Charles Ko...(Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File)/The Wichita Eagle via AP). FILE - In this May 22, 2012, file photo, Charles Koch speaks in his office at Koch Industries in Wichita, Kan. Virginia's largest public university granted the conservative Charles Ko...
    The faculty senate at Virginia's largest university has adopted a resolution seeking disclosure of the school's donor agreements after revelations that some agreements gave the conservative Charles Koch Foundation...More >>
    The faculty senate at Virginia's largest university has adopted a resolution seeking disclosure of the school's donor agreements after revelations that some agreements gave the conservative Charles Koch Foundation a say in the hiring of some professors.More >>

  • Driver in crash that killed Broadway actress' child charged

    Driver in crash that killed Broadway actress' child charged

    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-05-03 15:40:14 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-05-03 17:11:35 GMT
    Police and prosecutors say a driver has been charged with manslaughter after she lost control of her car and drove into a Brooklyn crosswalk, the 4-year-old of a Broadway actress and another infant.More >>
    Police and prosecutors say a driver has been charged with manslaughter after she lost control of her car and drove into a Brooklyn crosswalk, the 4-year-old of a Broadway actress and another infant.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly