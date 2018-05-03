French rail workers set up street protests, resume strike - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

French rail workers set up street protests, resume strike

(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Railway workers gather to protest in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3, 2018. French rail workers set up street protests across France on Thursday as they resumed their rolling strike against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to... (AP Photo/Michel Euler). Railway workers gather to protest in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3, 2018. French rail workers set up street protests across France on Thursday as they resumed their rolling strike against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to...
(AP Photo/Michel Euler). A protester holds a placard in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3, 2018. French rail workers set up street protests across France on Thursday as they resumed their rolling strike against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to revam... (AP Photo/Michel Euler). A protester holds a placard in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3, 2018. French rail workers set up street protests across France on Thursday as they resumed their rolling strike against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to revam...
(AP Photo/Michel Euler). French police officers walk next to the Eiffel tower on the sideline of a gathering to protest French President Emmanuel Macron's plans to revamp national railway company in Paris, France, Thursday, May 3, 2018. French rail wor... (AP Photo/Michel Euler). French police officers walk next to the Eiffel tower on the sideline of a gathering to protest French President Emmanuel Macron's plans to revamp national railway company in Paris, France, Thursday, May 3, 2018. French rail wor...
(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Railway workers stage a protest in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3, 2018. French rail workers set up street protests across France on Thursday as they resumed their rolling strike against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to r... (AP Photo/Michel Euler). Railway workers stage a protest in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3, 2018. French rail workers set up street protests across France on Thursday as they resumed their rolling strike against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to r...
(AP Photo/Michel Euler). French police officers stand next to the Eiffel tower on the sideline of a gathering to protest French President Emmanuel Macron's plans to revamp national railway company in Paris, France, Thursday, May 3, 2018. French rail wo... (AP Photo/Michel Euler). French police officers stand next to the Eiffel tower on the sideline of a gathering to protest French President Emmanuel Macron's plans to revamp national railway company in Paris, France, Thursday, May 3, 2018. French rail wo...

PARIS (AP) - French rail workers set up street protests across France on Thursday as they resumed their rolling strike against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to revamp national railway company SNCF.

Rail unions notably called for a rally in Paris' city center to "put pressure on the government" before a key meeting with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe next week.

The plans would revoke a special status that allows rail drivers to retain jobs and other benefits for life.

The government says the changes aim at preparing to open the train network to competition in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Air France crews and ground staff were on their 12th day of striking over pay. About 15 percent of flights were canceled Thursday.

Both strikes will continue Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Domestic violence call led to standoff, deadly explosion

    Domestic violence call led to standoff, deadly explosion

    Thursday, May 3 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-05-03 05:40:10 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-05-03 17:02:26 GMT
    (Catherine Avalone/New Haven Register via AP). One of the first responders work the scene of an explosion and reported stand-off in North Haven, Conn., Wednesday, May 2, 2018. A barn behind a house in Connecticut exploded Wednesday night while police a...(Catherine Avalone/New Haven Register via AP). One of the first responders work the scene of an explosion and reported stand-off in North Haven, Conn., Wednesday, May 2, 2018. A barn behind a house in Connecticut exploded Wednesday night while police a...

    The blaze was still burning early Thursday, said fire officials, adding that power was out to the area and a local firehouse had been set up as a "refuge" for affected residents.

    More >>

    The blaze was still burning early Thursday, said fire officials, adding that power was out to the area and a local firehouse had been set up as a "refuge" for affected residents.

    More >>

  • Wife: Cosby convicted by 'mob justice, not real justice'

    Wife: Cosby convicted by 'mob justice, not real justice'

    Thursday, May 3 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-05-03 12:30:10 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-05-03 17:01:39 GMT
    Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was 'mob justice, not real justice' and a 'tragedy' that must be undone. (Source: CNN)Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was 'mob justice, not real justice' and a 'tragedy' that must be undone. (Source: CNN)

    Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.

    More >>

    Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.

    More >>

  • Group running asylum caravan fears spotlight comes at a cost

    Group running asylum caravan fears spotlight comes at a cost

    Thursday, May 3 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-05-03 06:30:11 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-05-03 16:55:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Felix Marquez, File). FILE - In this April 2, 2018 file photo, Central American migrants arrive to a sports center during the annual Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan, or "Via crucis," organized by the "Pueblo Sin Fronteras" activist grou...(AP Photo/Felix Marquez, File). FILE - In this April 2, 2018 file photo, Central American migrants arrive to a sports center during the annual Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan, or "Via crucis," organized by the "Pueblo Sin Fronteras" activist grou...
    All-volunteer group running caravans of Central American asylum seekers finally gained the world's attention thanks to Trump, but organizers fear it could come at a cost.More >>
    All-volunteer group running caravans of Central American asylum seekers finally gained the world's attention thanks to Trump, but organizers fear it could come at a cost.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly