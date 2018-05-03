Teva reports jump in first-quarter earnings, raises guidance

By JOSEF FEDERMAN
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) - Israeli generic drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday said first-quarter earnings surged over 80 percent and raised its outlook for the rest of the year, citing progress in an aggressive restructuring plan.
Teva said it posted net income of $1.06 billion, or $1.03 a share, compared to $580 million, or 57 cents a share, a year earlier. The earnings came despite a 10 percent drop in sales.
"2018 is off to a solid start," Chief Executive Kare Schultz said in a statement. "Our strong first quarter performance, along with our confidence in executing the restructuring program, gives us a solid foundation to raise our guidance for the year."
Teva, the world's No. 1 generic drugmaker, has been hit hard by price pressure and competition in its core generic business, the loss of patent protection on its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone and a more than $30 billion debt load stemming from its acquisition of the generics business of Allergan. The struggling company announced plans in December to cut 14,000 jobs, over one quarter of its global work force.
Schultz, who joined Teva last fall, said the restructuring plan is going well. He said the company has already eliminated over 6,000 jobs and managed to reduce its debt load to below the $30 billion mark.
He said the company has a "good balance" of new generic products hitting the market as older ones come off line. He also said sales of Austedo, a new proprietary drug for movement disorders like Huntington disease and tardive dyskinesia, are continuing to grow.
A second proprietary drug, the migraine treatment fremanezumab, is expected to hit the U.S. market by the end of the year, after suffering delays due to manufacturing problems, and be introduced in Europe next year.
In light of the progress, Teva raised its 2018 revenue outlook to $18.5 to $19 billion, up from its earlier forecast of $18.3 to $18.8 billion.
Despite the signs of progress, Teva said its first-quarter sales slumped 10 percent to $5.065 billion from $5.65 billion a year earlier. It cited continued price pressure on its generic business, generic competition to Copaxone and the shedding of some noncore businesses.
After opening higher, Teva shares were down 15 cents at $18.45 in late-morning trading on Wall Street.
With roots going back more than a century, Teva has grown into a major global player over the past 40 years with a series of acquisitions, and by developing original drugs and leading the move toward cost-saving generic medications. Its successes over the years are a source of pride in Israel.
The layoff plans triggered protests at Teva plants in Israel and prompted talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But after talks with the unions, protests have died down.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The blaze was still burning early Thursday, said fire officials, adding that power was out to the area and a local firehouse had been set up as a "refuge" for affected residents.More >>
The blaze was still burning early Thursday, said fire officials, adding that power was out to the area and a local firehouse had been set up as a "refuge" for affected residents.More >>
Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.More >>
Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.More >>
U.S. researchers are seeking 1 million volunteers for an ambitious project to better personalize health care.More >>
U.S. researchers are seeking 1 million volunteers for an ambitious project to better personalize health care.More >>
US health officials warn liquid nicotine makers for selling products packaged to look like juice boxes, candy.More >>
US health officials warn liquid nicotine makers for selling products packaged to look like juice boxes, candy.More >>
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingMore >>
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingMore >>
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedMore >>
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedMore >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>