Girl survives 5-story fall after landing in fresh mulch - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Girl survives 5-story fall after landing in fresh mulch

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) - Police say a 3-year-old girl survived with just minor injuries after falling as far as five stories from a window and landing in freshly spread mulch.

Stamford police tell The Advocate the girl fell from the apartment building window Tuesday afternoon. She was moving and crying when found.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Brian Butler says the girl was being watched by her sight-impaired grandmother and an aunt when she opened a window and fell next to the parking lot.

Butler said even though the apartment was on the second floor, the fall to the parking-lot level was four to five stories.

The state Department of Children and Families was notified.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Arizona approves big teacher raises, could end 5-day strike

    Arizona approves big teacher raises, could end 5-day strike

    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:10:30 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-05-03 15:55:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). Some teachers sleep while waiting in the senate lobby during early morning hours as Arizona state legislatures continue to debate the State's budget Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. The budget gives teachers big r...(AP Photo/Matt York). Some teachers sleep while waiting in the senate lobby during early morning hours as Arizona state legislatures continue to debate the State's budget Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. The budget gives teachers big r...
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed part of a state budget plan that provides more than $300 million in raises for many of the state's striking teachers.More >>
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed part of a state budget plan that provides more than $300 million in raises for many of the state's striking teachers.More >>

  • George Mason faculty seeks disclosure of donor agreements

    George Mason faculty seeks disclosure of donor agreements

    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-05-03 15:20:35 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-05-03 15:55:42 GMT
    (Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File)/The Wichita Eagle via AP). FILE - In this May 22, 2012, file photo, Charles Koch speaks in his office at Koch Industries in Wichita, Kan. Virginia's largest public university granted the conservative Charles Ko...(Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File)/The Wichita Eagle via AP). FILE - In this May 22, 2012, file photo, Charles Koch speaks in his office at Koch Industries in Wichita, Kan. Virginia's largest public university granted the conservative Charles Ko...
    The faculty senate at Virginia's largest university has adopted a resolution seeking disclosure of the school's donor agreements after revelations that some agreements gave the conservative Charles Koch Foundation...More >>
    The faculty senate at Virginia's largest university has adopted a resolution seeking disclosure of the school's donor agreements after revelations that some agreements gave the conservative Charles Koch Foundation a say in the hiring of some professors.More >>

  • Domestic violence call led to standoff, deadly explosion

    Domestic violence call led to standoff, deadly explosion

    Thursday, May 3 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-05-03 05:40:10 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-05-03 15:55:38 GMT
    (Catherine Avalone/New Haven Register via AP). One of the first responders work the scene of an explosion and reported stand-off in North Haven, Conn., Wednesday, May 2, 2018. A barn behind a house in Connecticut exploded Wednesday night while police a...(Catherine Avalone/New Haven Register via AP). One of the first responders work the scene of an explosion and reported stand-off in North Haven, Conn., Wednesday, May 2, 2018. A barn behind a house in Connecticut exploded Wednesday night while police a...

    The blaze was still burning early Thursday, said fire officials, adding that power was out to the area and a local firehouse had been set up as a "refuge" for affected residents.

    More >>

    The blaze was still burning early Thursday, said fire officials, adding that power was out to the area and a local firehouse had been set up as a "refuge" for affected residents.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly