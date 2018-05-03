Saudi Arabia opens second movie theater with region's Vox - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Saudi Arabia opens second movie theater with region's Vox

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Saudi Arabia opened its second movie theater this week with tickets expected to go on sale to the public this weekend.

The Vox Cinemas movie theater in the capital, Riyadh, has four screens, including an IMAX screen and a special theater for kids. VOX Cinemas is owned by Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim, a major regional developer of malls and movie theaters.

Majid Al Futtaim's CEO Alain Bejjani told The Associated Press on Thursday the company plans to open theaters in all of the kingdom's major cities over the next two years, with a Vox movie theater opening in the second largest city of Jiddah early next year.

Saudi Arabia opened its first movie theater two weeks ago after a more than 35-year ban on cinemas, showing the blockbuster "Black Panther."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Arizona teacher raises passed after strike shuts schools

    Arizona teacher raises passed after strike shuts schools

    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:10:30 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-03 15:34:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). Some teachers sleep while waiting in the senate lobby during early morning hours as Arizona state legislatures continue to debate the State's budget Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. The budget gives teachers big r...(AP Photo/Matt York). Some teachers sleep while waiting in the senate lobby during early morning hours as Arizona state legislatures continue to debate the State's budget Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. The budget gives teachers big r...
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed part of a state budget plan that provides more than $300 million in raises for many of the state's striking teachers.More >>
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed part of a state budget plan that provides more than $300 million in raises for many of the state's striking teachers.More >>

  • George Mason faculty seeks disclosure of donor agreements

    George Mason faculty seeks disclosure of donor agreements

    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-05-03 15:20:35 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-03 15:34:42 GMT
    (Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File)/The Wichita Eagle via AP). FILE - In this May 22, 2012, file photo, Charles Koch speaks in his office at Koch Industries in Wichita, Kan. Virginia's largest public university granted the conservative Charles Ko...(Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File)/The Wichita Eagle via AP). FILE - In this May 22, 2012, file photo, Charles Koch speaks in his office at Koch Industries in Wichita, Kan. Virginia's largest public university granted the conservative Charles Ko...
    The faculty senate at Virginia's largest university has adopted a resolution seeking disclosure of the school's donor agreements after revelations that some agreements gave the conservative Charles Koch Foundation...More >>
    The faculty senate at Virginia's largest university has adopted a resolution seeking disclosure of the school's donor agreements after revelations that some agreements gave the conservative Charles Koch Foundation a say in the hiring of some professors.More >>

  • Iowa lawmakers send 6-week abortion ban to governor

    Iowa lawmakers send 6-week abortion ban to governor

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-05-02 12:59:54 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-03 15:34:39 GMT
    Critics say the so-called "heartbeat" bill would ban the medical procedure before some women even know they're pregnant, and it sets the state up for a legal challenge over its constitutionality. (Source: Raycom Media)Critics say the so-called "heartbeat" bill would ban the medical procedure before some women even know they're pregnant, and it sets the state up for a legal challenge over its constitutionality. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.

    More >>

    Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly