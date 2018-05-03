Berlin's much-delayed 'ghost airport' plans expansion - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Berlin's much-delayed 'ghost airport' plans expansion

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file). FILE - The Nov. 13, 2013 file photo shows the Airport Berlin Brandenburg 'Willy Brandt', IATA code BER, pictured through barbwire in Schoenefeld, near Berlin, Germany. Although it hasn't handled a single passenger yet, Be... (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file). FILE - The Nov. 13, 2013 file photo shows the Airport Berlin Brandenburg 'Willy Brandt', IATA code BER, pictured through barbwire in Schoenefeld, near Berlin, Germany. Although it hasn't handled a single passenger yet, Be...

BERLIN (AP) - It hasn't handled a single passenger yet, but Berlin's much-delayed airport is already planning to grow.

Airport operators say they'll build an additional terminal to handle up to 28 million passengers when Berlin Brandenburg Airport is scheduled to open in October 2020.

The new airport has defied all clichés of German efficiency: it was meant to open in 2011, but construction problems and technical delays saw the date pushed back repeatedly, leaving the German capital reliant on two small and aging Cold War-era airports.

The only thing that's taken off so far has been its projected cost, from 2 billion euros in 2006 to 5.3 billion euros ($6.36 billion) currently.

A spokesman for the airport, Hannes Hoenemann, said Thursday the new terminal will cost a mere 100 million euros.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Arizona teacher raises passed after strike shuts schools

    Arizona teacher raises passed after strike shuts schools

    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:10:30 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-03 15:34:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). Some teachers sleep while waiting in the senate lobby during early morning hours as Arizona state legislatures continue to debate the State's budget Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. The budget gives teachers big r...(AP Photo/Matt York). Some teachers sleep while waiting in the senate lobby during early morning hours as Arizona state legislatures continue to debate the State's budget Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. The budget gives teachers big r...
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed part of a state budget plan that provides more than $300 million in raises for many of the state's striking teachers.More >>
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed part of a state budget plan that provides more than $300 million in raises for many of the state's striking teachers.More >>

  • George Mason faculty seeks disclosure of donor agreements

    George Mason faculty seeks disclosure of donor agreements

    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-05-03 15:20:35 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-03 15:34:42 GMT
    (Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File)/The Wichita Eagle via AP). FILE - In this May 22, 2012, file photo, Charles Koch speaks in his office at Koch Industries in Wichita, Kan. Virginia's largest public university granted the conservative Charles Ko...(Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File)/The Wichita Eagle via AP). FILE - In this May 22, 2012, file photo, Charles Koch speaks in his office at Koch Industries in Wichita, Kan. Virginia's largest public university granted the conservative Charles Ko...
    The faculty senate at Virginia's largest university has adopted a resolution seeking disclosure of the school's donor agreements after revelations that some agreements gave the conservative Charles Koch Foundation...More >>
    The faculty senate at Virginia's largest university has adopted a resolution seeking disclosure of the school's donor agreements after revelations that some agreements gave the conservative Charles Koch Foundation a say in the hiring of some professors.More >>

  • Iowa lawmakers send 6-week abortion ban to governor

    Iowa lawmakers send 6-week abortion ban to governor

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-05-02 12:59:54 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-03 15:34:39 GMT
    Critics say the so-called "heartbeat" bill would ban the medical procedure before some women even know they're pregnant, and it sets the state up for a legal challenge over its constitutionality. (Source: Raycom Media)Critics say the so-called "heartbeat" bill would ban the medical procedure before some women even know they're pregnant, and it sets the state up for a legal challenge over its constitutionality. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.

    More >>

    Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly