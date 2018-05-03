Hard Rock hires 3,000th worker for Atlantic City casino

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Atlantic City's Hard Rock Casino is staffing up before its opening next month.
The casino formerly known as the Trump Taj Mahal hired its 3,000th employee on Wednesday, and eventually plans to hire about 3,500.
Leonard Coleman, a craps dealer who lives in Atlantic City, was honored at a ceremony Wednesday marking the casino's 3,000th hire.
The casino has thus far received over 20,000 applications.
Hard Rock, owned by the Seminole Indian tribe of Florida, is re-doing the former Taj Mahal and rebranding it as a music-themed resort on the Boardwalk ahead of its June 28 opening.
It is one of two shuttered casinos due to reopen this summer. The former Revel casino plans to reopen as the Ocean Resort Casino, and it, too, is in the midst of hiring staff.
Ocean Resort has not yet announced an opening date.
Together, the two casinos will return about 6,500 of the 11,000 jobs that were lost in a series of casinos closures in Atlantic City since 2014. Revel and the Taj Mahal were among the five casinos that shut their doors between 2014 and 2016.
Hard Rock has stripped the Indian-themed domes and minarets that defined the property that now-President Donald Trump opened in 1990. It will replace them with a giant electric guitar at the casino's entrance, and will pepper the property with music memorabilia from the largest such collection in the world, including items from New Jersey artists like Bon Jovi and Whitney Houston.
It also began installing slot machines on the casino floor late last week in preparation for the opening.
The casino recently announced it will feature over 300 nights of live entertainment in its first year.
___
Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.More >>
Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.More >>
The blaze was still burning early Thursday, said fire officials, adding that power was out to the area and a local firehouse had been set up as a "refuge" for affected residents.More >>
The blaze was still burning early Thursday, said fire officials, adding that power was out to the area and a local firehouse had been set up as a "refuge" for affected residents.More >>
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingMore >>
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingMore >>
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedMore >>
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedMore >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>