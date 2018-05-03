Miners in South Africa settle with firms over lung diseases - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Miners in South Africa settle with firms over lung diseases

JOHANNESBURG (AP) - Lawyers for gold miners in South Africa who got lung diseases while working underground over many decades have reached a compensation agreement in their class action lawsuit against mining companies.

The Legal Resources Centre, a South African group, said Thursday that the deal provides for "meaningful" compensation from the companies, which have estimated the total settlement cost at $395 million.

The companies are African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American SA, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony, Sibanye Stillwater and Pan African Resources. Thousands could receive compensation.

Many people who are now sick worked in gold mines during white minority rule, when black miners received inadequate care and were vulnerable to silicosis and tuberculosis.

Safety remains a concern in mining, a pillar of the South African economy that has been in decline.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Arizona teacher raises passed after strike shuts schools

    Arizona teacher raises passed after strike shuts schools

    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:10:30 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-03 15:34:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). Some teachers sleep while waiting in the senate lobby during early morning hours as Arizona state legislatures continue to debate the State's budget Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. The budget gives teachers big r...(AP Photo/Matt York). Some teachers sleep while waiting in the senate lobby during early morning hours as Arizona state legislatures continue to debate the State's budget Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. The budget gives teachers big r...
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed part of a state budget plan that provides more than $300 million in raises for many of the state's striking teachers.More >>
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed part of a state budget plan that provides more than $300 million in raises for many of the state's striking teachers.More >>

  • George Mason faculty seeks disclosure of donor agreements

    George Mason faculty seeks disclosure of donor agreements

    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-05-03 15:20:35 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-03 15:34:42 GMT
    (Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File)/The Wichita Eagle via AP). FILE - In this May 22, 2012, file photo, Charles Koch speaks in his office at Koch Industries in Wichita, Kan. Virginia's largest public university granted the conservative Charles Ko...(Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File)/The Wichita Eagle via AP). FILE - In this May 22, 2012, file photo, Charles Koch speaks in his office at Koch Industries in Wichita, Kan. Virginia's largest public university granted the conservative Charles Ko...
    The faculty senate at Virginia's largest university has adopted a resolution seeking disclosure of the school's donor agreements after revelations that some agreements gave the conservative Charles Koch Foundation...More >>
    The faculty senate at Virginia's largest university has adopted a resolution seeking disclosure of the school's donor agreements after revelations that some agreements gave the conservative Charles Koch Foundation a say in the hiring of some professors.More >>

  • Iowa lawmakers send 6-week abortion ban to governor

    Iowa lawmakers send 6-week abortion ban to governor

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-05-02 12:59:54 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-03 15:34:39 GMT
    Critics say the so-called "heartbeat" bill would ban the medical procedure before some women even know they're pregnant, and it sets the state up for a legal challenge over its constitutionality. (Source: Raycom Media)Critics say the so-called "heartbeat" bill would ban the medical procedure before some women even know they're pregnant, and it sets the state up for a legal challenge over its constitutionality. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.

    More >>

    Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly