Son calls Minnesota woman accused of killing 2 'good lady' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Son calls Minnesota woman accused of killing 2 'good lady'

(South Padre Island Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the South Padre Island Police Department shows Lois Riess, of Blooming Prairie, Minn., who was arrested by federal deputy marshals April 19, 2018, at a restaurant i... (South Padre Island Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the South Padre Island Police Department shows Lois Riess, of Blooming Prairie, Minn., who was arrested by federal deputy marshals April 19, 2018, at a restaurant i...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The son of a Minnesota woman suspected of fatally shooting her husband then killing a Florida woman and stealing her identity says she was a "good lady" but "had her own demons" including a gambling addiction.

Thirty-year-old Braden Riess discussed his mother, 56-year-old Lois Riess, in an interview set to air Thursday on the syndicated news program "Inside Edition."

Authorities say Lois Riess killed her husband, David Riess, at their Blooming Prairie home before heading to Florida and killing 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson, of Bradenton, in Fort Myers Beach, so she could assume her identity. She has a history of stealing money and gambling. Authorities arrested her in Texas last month. She'll stand trial in Florida first.

Braden Riess told "Inside Edition" he still can't wrap his head around the allegations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Arizona teacher raises passed after strike shuts schools

    Arizona teacher raises passed after strike shuts schools

    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:10:30 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:17 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:17:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). Some teachers sleep while waiting in the senate lobby during early morning hours as Arizona state legislatures continue to debate the State's budget Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. The budget gives teachers big r...(AP Photo/Matt York). Some teachers sleep while waiting in the senate lobby during early morning hours as Arizona state legislatures continue to debate the State's budget Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. The budget gives teachers big r...
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed part of a state budget plan that provides more than $300 million in raises for many of the state's striking teachers.More >>
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed part of a state budget plan that provides more than $300 million in raises for many of the state's striking teachers.More >>

  • Iowa lawmakers send 6-week abortion ban to governor

    Iowa lawmakers send 6-week abortion ban to governor

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-05-02 12:59:54 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:16:30 GMT
    Critics say the so-called "heartbeat" bill would ban the medical procedure before some women even know they're pregnant, and it sets the state up for a legal challenge over its constitutionality. (Source: Raycom Media)Critics say the so-called "heartbeat" bill would ban the medical procedure before some women even know they're pregnant, and it sets the state up for a legal challenge over its constitutionality. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.

    More >>

    Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.

    More >>

  • Police plead for end to 'paintball wars' inspired by videos

    Police plead for end to 'paintball wars' inspired by videos

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 4:20 PM EDT2018-05-02 20:20:09 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:16:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016 file photo, 21 Savage performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. Police around the country have responded to hundreds of neighborhood paintball fights since the beginning of April - ...(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016 file photo, 21 Savage performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. Police around the country have responded to hundreds of neighborhood paintball fights since the beginning of April - ...
    (AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016 file photo, 21 Savage performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. Police around the country have responded to hundreds of neighborhood paintball fights since the beginning of April - ...(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016 file photo, 21 Savage performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. Police around the country have responded to hundreds of neighborhood paintball fights since the beginning of April - ...

    Police plead for end to 'paintball wars' inspired by rapper's YouTube videos.

    More >>

    Police plead for end to 'paintball wars' inspired by rapper's YouTube videos.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly