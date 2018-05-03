The Latest: Owners of explosion site were divorcing - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Owners of explosion site were divorcing

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - The Latest on an explosion during a standoff in Connecticut (all times local):

10 a.m.

Court records show a divorce proceeding between a husband and wife who own a Connecticut home where an explosion injured nine police officers during a standoff with a suspect.

The records show Deborah Sayre filed for divorce from John Sayre on April 18 and checked a box that said the marriage had "broken down irretrievably."

The documents show the Sayres live at the home in North Haven where police responded Wednesday and encountered a barricaded man. North Haven police say a building on the property exploded later in the night while a SWAT team was negotiating with the man.

Authorities say a person was found dead in the building. The identity has not been released.

The officers are hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

9:40 a.m.

9 a.m.

1 a.m.

A fiery explosion at a barricade scene in Connecticut has injured up to eight police officers.

North Haven officials say the blast happened at a barn behind a home Wednesday night while police were negotiating with a man who had taken his wife hostage.

The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

North Haven police have not said whether the suspect is in custody, describing it as "an active, ongoing scene."

Town officials say the wife escaped before the explosion.

Residents near the home said on the police department's Facebook page that they heard the blast and felt their own homes shake. Additional police rushed to the scene as the fire raged, and sounds of smaller explosions also were heard.

