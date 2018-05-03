Tesla drops in premarket after Musk lets loose on call - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Tesla drops in premarket after Musk lets loose on call

By The Associated Press

Tesla's shares are tumbling before the market open Thursday after the electric vehicle maker posted a record first-quarter loss and its CEO got testy at times during a conference call.

Tesla tore through $745.3 million in cash in the quarter, due largely to the slow production ramp-up of the Model 3 mass-market electric sedan. When questioned on the Model 3 by an analyst, Elon Musk cut him off, calling questions dry and "not cool." He then allowed multiple questions from a person via YouTube.

RBC Capital Markets' Joseph Spak called it an "odd conference call that lacked answers to questions on investors' minds and overshadowed earnings."

"The general sentiment was that the defensiveness spoke volumes," he added in an analyst note.

Shares dropped more than 7 percent in premarket trading.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Wife: Cosby convicted by 'mob justice, not real justice'

    Wife: Cosby convicted by 'mob justice, not real justice'

    Thursday, May 3 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-05-03 12:30:10 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:01:57 GMT
    Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was 'mob justice, not real justice' and a 'tragedy' that must be undone. (Source: CNN)Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was 'mob justice, not real justice' and a 'tragedy' that must be undone. (Source: CNN)

    Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.

    More >>

    Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.

    More >>

  • Ex-'Apprentice' contestant wants tapes for suit vs. Trump

    Ex-'Apprentice' contestant wants tapes for suit vs. Trump

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-05-02 23:20:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:01:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE- In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. The former contestant on "The Apprentice" who accused President Donald Trump of unwanted gro...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE- In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. The former contestant on "The Apprentice" who accused President Donald Trump of unwanted gro...
    A former contestant on "The Apprentice" who has accused President Donald Trump of unwanted groping and kissing is seeking footage from the reality TV show for her defamation lawsuit.More >>
    A former contestant on "The Apprentice" who has accused President Donald Trump of unwanted groping and kissing is seeking footage from the reality TV show for her defamation lawsuit.More >>

  • 1 body found after 9 officers hurt in explosion at standoff

    1 body found after 9 officers hurt in explosion at standoff

    Thursday, May 3 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-05-03 05:40:10 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-05-03 14:01:00 GMT
    (Catherine Avalone/New Haven Register via AP). One of the first responders work the scene of an explosion and reported stand-off in North Haven, Conn., Wednesday, May 2, 2018. A barn behind a house in Connecticut exploded Wednesday night while police a...(Catherine Avalone/New Haven Register via AP). One of the first responders work the scene of an explosion and reported stand-off in North Haven, Conn., Wednesday, May 2, 2018. A barn behind a house in Connecticut exploded Wednesday night while police a...

    The blaze was still burning early Thursday, said fire officials, adding that power was out to the area and a local firehouse had been set up as a "refuge" for affected residents.

    More >>

    The blaze was still burning early Thursday, said fire officials, adding that power was out to the area and a local firehouse had been set up as a "refuge" for affected residents.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly