Wife: Cosby convicted by 'mob justice, not real justice'

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.
Camille Cosby commented on the case for the first time on Thursday in a statement issued through a spokesman a week after her husband of 54 years was convicted of aggravated indecent assault.
Camille Cosby called her husband's chief accuser Andrea Constand a liar.
She compared the dozens of other women who've accused her husband to "lynch mobs."
Prosecutors and Constand's lawyers did not immediately respond to messages.
The 80-year-old Cosby is on house arrest while awaiting sentencing that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.
The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, as Constand has done.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
