Wife: Cosby convicted by 'mob justice, not real justice'

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.

Camille Cosby commented on the case for the first time on Thursday in a statement issued through a spokesman a week after her husband of 54 years was convicted of aggravated indecent assault.

Camille Cosby called her husband's chief accuser Andrea Constand a liar.

She compared the dozens of other women who've accused her husband to "lynch mobs."

Prosecutors and Constand's lawyers did not immediately respond to messages.

The 80-year-old Cosby is on house arrest while awaiting sentencing that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.

