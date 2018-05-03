EU chief urges Belgium to grant citizenship to EU's UK staff

BRUSSELS (AP) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is appealing to Belgium to grant nationality to Britons who work at the European Union's vast executive arm, as Brexit approaches next year.
Amid praise for Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, Juncker said he hoped that "Belgian authorities show the same generosity when it comes to granting Belgian nationality to British public servants who are here in Brussels."
A total of 917 British citizens work at the Commission, according to its 2018 figures. Some have lived in Belgium for years, have European pension plans and fear for their future after Britain leaves the bloc next March. Many have applied for passports in other EU countries.
Juncker says Thursday of the British staff seeking Belgian nationality: "They deserve it."
