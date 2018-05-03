ADB chief says trade friction, debt could hobble Asia growth - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

ADB chief says trade friction, debt could hobble Asia growth

MANILA, Philippines (AP) - The Asian Development Bank's chief says trade in Asia, growing at a fast clip since 2017, could be disrupted if disputes escalate.

Asked about trade friction between the U.S. and China, ADB President Takehiko Nakao said Thursday that so far mounting friction has not measurably hurt that activity. But the possibility disputes might escalate is a concern, since Asia's strong growth is based on open trade and investment.

Nakao was speaking to reporters at the outset of the ADB's annual meeting, being held in Manila, Philippines. Asked about China's "Belt and Road Initiative," he said developing countries need to take a careful look at projects backed by the program and avoid taking on unsustainable debt.

He said infrastructure projects must be economically sound so countries can repay loans.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Michelle Obama, De Niro, Zendaya fete college-bound kids

    Michelle Obama, De Niro, Zendaya fete college-bound kids

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-05-02 04:39:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 5:01 AM EDT2018-05-03 09:01:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama smiles while speaking at the Partnership for a Healthier American 2017 Healthier Future Summit in Washington. The former first lady wil...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama smiles while speaking at the Partnership for a Healthier American 2017 Healthier Future Summit in Washington. The former first lady wil...
    Michelle Obama will be joined by a lineup of celebrities when she honors Philadelphia students for their pursuit of a college education or career in the military for College Signing Day.More >>
    Michelle Obama will be joined by a lineup of celebrities when she honors Philadelphia students for their pursuit of a college education or career in the military for College Signing Day.More >>

  • Lawyer tells judge Harvey Weinstein is a 'pimp in a tuxedo'

    Lawyer tells judge Harvey Weinstein is a 'pimp in a tuxedo'

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-05-02 19:49:57 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 5:01 AM EDT2018-05-03 09:01:29 GMT
    A lawyer for an aspiring actress who sued Harvey Weinstein in New York says the longtime movie mogul was a "pimp in a tuxedo.".More >>
    A lawyer for an aspiring actress who sued Harvey Weinstein in New York says the longtime movie mogul was a "pimp in a tuxedo.".More >>

  • Ex-'Apprentice' contestant wants tapes for suit vs. Trump

    Ex-'Apprentice' contestant wants tapes for suit vs. Trump

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-05-02 23:20:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 5:01 AM EDT2018-05-03 09:01:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE- In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. The former contestant on "The Apprentice" who accused President Donald Trump of unwanted gro...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE- In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. The former contestant on "The Apprentice" who accused President Donald Trump of unwanted gro...
    A former contestant on "The Apprentice" who has accused President Donald Trump of unwanted groping and kissing is seeking footage from the reality TV show for her defamation lawsuit.More >>
    A former contestant on "The Apprentice" who has accused President Donald Trump of unwanted groping and kissing is seeking footage from the reality TV show for her defamation lawsuit.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly