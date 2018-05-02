Chip Wars: Tech rivalry underlines US-China trade conflict - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Chip Wars: Tech rivalry underlines US-China trade conflict

HONG KONG (AP) - Chinese and American officials will be trying to defuse tensions pushing the world's two largest economies toward trade war in meetings in Beijing beginning Thursday. Analysts say that chances for a breakthrough seem slim given the two sides' desperate rivalry in strategic technologies such as semiconductors.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is leading a delegation of U.S. officials. Liu He, President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser, is heading the Chinese side in the talks.

Despite the huge U.S. trade deficit, Chinese companies are struggling to overtake western industry leaders in advanced technologies for semiconductors, the silicon brains required to run smartphones, connected cars, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Analysts say Beijing is unlikely to cede any ground on policies meant to help close that gap.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Officers injured after explosion at barricade scene

    Officers injured after explosion at barricade scene

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 9:40 PM EDT2018-05-03 01:40:05 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-05-03 04:10:04 GMT
    Residents near the home reported on the police department's Facebook page that they heard the explosion and felt their own homes shake. (Source: WTIC/WFSB/CNN)Residents near the home reported on the police department's Facebook page that they heard the explosion and felt their own homes shake. (Source: WTIC/WFSB/CNN)

    A house in Connecticut has exploded while police and a SWAT team were outside, responding to a report of a barricaded person.

    More >>

    A house in Connecticut has exploded while police and a SWAT team were outside, responding to a report of a barricaded person.

    More >>

  • Black men arrested at Starbucks settle with the company

    Black men arrested at Starbucks settle with the company

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 12:29 PM EDT2018-05-02 16:29:49 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 12:00 AM EDT2018-05-03 04:00:27 GMT
    Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs. (Source: Jacqueline Larma/AP)Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs. (Source: Jacqueline Larma/AP)

    APNewsBreak: Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for...

    More >>

    APNewsBreak: Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.

    More >>

  • Iowa lawmakers send 6-week abortion ban to governor

    Iowa lawmakers send 6-week abortion ban to governor

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-05-02 12:59:54 GMT
    Thursday, May 3 2018 12:04 AM EDT2018-05-03 04:04:04 GMT
    Critics say the so-called "heartbeat" bill would ban the medical procedure before some women even know they're pregnant, and it sets the state up for a legal challenge over its constitutionality. (Source: Raycom Media)Critics say the so-called "heartbeat" bill would ban the medical procedure before some women even know they're pregnant, and it sets the state up for a legal challenge over its constitutionality. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.

    More >>

    Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly