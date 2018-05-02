Concern grows over nicotine products with child-appealing labels

A 1-year-old girl suffered second-degree burns in a fire believed to have started from a cell phone being charged on a bed early Thursday morning, according to investigators.More >>
The City of Baton Rouge is making a $1 million investment in helping the homeless. It comes from a Community Development Block grant allowing the St. Vincent de Paul Society to undergo a major expansion.More >>
A 1-month-old child is dead after a wreck on I-12 near US 190, say officials with Louisiana State Police.More >>
In celebration of Small Business Week, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is kicking off a new program to encourage people to shop locally.More >>
The mayor, along with other involved parties, will host the introduction of TRUCE, a new community-led nonprofit that will employ group violence reduction strategies targeting violent youth between the ages of 14 and 24.More >>
Staff at Holmdel High School had been finding poop daily around their track and football field.More >>
Agencies from around the state are in town assisting with the C-130 military plane crash investigation, and the crash site on Highway 21 remains a very active scene Thursday morning.More >>
One person was injured, according to Nashville police, and the shooter is in custody.More >>
The 1-year-old girl was released into the custody of her mother and grandmother.More >>
A 20-year-old was killed after she reportedly fell out of an emergency window on a party bus in east Charlotte Tuesday night.More >>
A South Carolina mom says her daughter was told by a teacher at their Montessori school to commit suicide for complaining about an earache.More >>
There are no confirmed survivors after a military plane crashed on GA-21 at Gulfstream Road in Port Wentworth. GA. The plane was carrying nine people on board.More >>
Carmar Denim’s extreme cut-out jeans go for $168 when they’re available.More >>
More than 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef has been recalled due to products that may contain "extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic," according to the USDA.More >>
Metro Police said one person was shot inside Opry Mills Mall after a dispute.More >>
