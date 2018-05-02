Boy who received bone-marrow transplant granted wish to attend Kentucky Derby

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Louis Robinson Jr., 29.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Louis Robinson Jr., 29.More >>
A work-release inmate who left his job site without permission more than a month ago is now back behind bars. Court documents show Lynndrick Huey, 24, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday.More >>
A work-release inmate who left his job site without permission more than a month ago is now back behind bars. Court documents show Lynndrick Huey, 24, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday.More >>
A 1-year-old girl suffered second-degree burns in a fire believed to have started from a cell phone being charged on a bed early Thursday morning, according to investigators.More >>
A 1-year-old girl suffered second-degree burns in a fire believed to have started from a cell phone being charged on a bed early Thursday morning, according to investigators.More >>
Thursday is NASA Day in Baton Rouge, with events happening all over the city to recognize what the space giant is doing. The day will start at the Louisiana State Capitol and then activities move to the LSU campus.More >>
Thursday is NASA Day in Baton Rouge, with events happening all over the city to recognize what the space giant is doing. The day will start at the Louisiana State Capitol and then activities move to the LSU campus.More >>
Grab your dancing shoes and join Perkins Rowe for its spring Rock N Rowe concert series. Rock N Rowe continues May 3 with V Tones.More >>
Grab your dancing shoes and join Perkins Rowe for its spring Rock N Rowe concert series. Rock N Rowe continues May 3 with V Tones.More >>
The 1-year-old girl was released into the custody of her mother and grandmother.More >>
The 1-year-old girl was released into the custody of her mother and grandmother.More >>
There are no confirmed survivors after a military plane crashed on GA-21 at Gulfstream Road in Port Wentworth. GA. The plane was carrying nine people on board.More >>
There are no confirmed survivors after a military plane crashed on GA-21 at Gulfstream Road in Port Wentworth. GA. The plane was carrying nine people on board.More >>
Police plead for end to 'paintball wars' inspired by rapper's YouTube videos.More >>
Police plead for end to 'paintball wars' inspired by rapper's YouTube videos.More >>
A number of drivers stopped in the middle of the road to grab some spilled money, according to police.More >>
A number of drivers stopped in the middle of the road to grab some spilled money, according to police.More >>
The comments appeared to contradict statements made by Trump several weeks ago, when he said he didn't know about the payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the presidential election.More >>
The comments appeared to contradict statements made by Trump several weeks ago, when he said he didn't know about the payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the presidential election.More >>
A 20-year-old was killed after she reportedly fell out of an emergency window on a party bus in east Charlotte Tuesday night.More >>
A 20-year-old was killed after she reportedly fell out of an emergency window on a party bus in east Charlotte Tuesday night.More >>
More than 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef has been recalled due to products that may contain "extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic," according to the USDA.More >>
More than 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef has been recalled due to products that may contain "extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic," according to the USDA.More >>
The daycare owner says on the day of the incident, a worker heard a commotion, walked into the room and found the 1-year-old hurt.More >>
The daycare owner says on the day of the incident, a worker heard a commotion, walked into the room and found the 1-year-old hurt.More >>
After the slide, Yoenis Cespedes noticed the broken necklace and threw it to the ground in disgust.More >>
After the slide, Yoenis Cespedes noticed the broken necklace and threw it to the ground in disgust.More >>
A Florida man who allegedly slapped the water near group of mating manatees has found himself being slapped with a harassment charge.More >>
A Florida man who allegedly slapped the water near group of mating manatees has found himself being slapped with a harassment charge.More >>