Subway CEO to retire 3 years after taking over from brother - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Subway CEO to retire 3 years after taking over from brother

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This Oct. 24, 2016, file photo shows a Subway fast food restaurant's sign in New York. Subway CEO Suzanne Greco is retiring from the post she took over from her brother following his death three years ago, Subway ... (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This Oct. 24, 2016, file photo shows a Subway fast food restaurant's sign in New York. Subway CEO Suzanne Greco is retiring from the post she took over from her brother following his death three years ago, Subway ...

NEW YORK (AP) - Subway CEO Suzanne Greco is retiring from the post she took over from her brother following his death three years ago.

Subway said in statement Wednesday that Greco will retire on June 30, and Trevor Haynes will take over as interim CEO. Haynes is currently the company's chief business development officer.

Greco took over as CEO in 2015 after her brother Fred DeLuca died of leukemia. DeLuca co-founded the company in 1965 as a single restaurant in Connecticut. He was 17; Greco was seven.

Under Greco's leadership, the privately held company launched a redesign with brighter atmospheres and ordering tablets in an attempt to stem a decline in sales. In February, the company changed its loyalty-rewards program, giving customers the ability to earn $2 discounts instead of free Footlong sandwiches.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

