Tennis umpire says he was fired for discrimination complaint

NEW YORK (AP) - A former black tennis umpire says in a lawsuit that he was forced out of the sport because he complained about racial discrimination.

A spokesman for the United States Tennis Association on Wednesday denied Anthony Nimmons' claims and says the organization will fight the lawsuit.

Nimmons claims in the suit filed last week in federal court in Brooklyn that he was demoted and then fired for speaking up about a racist environment in the world of tennis officiating.

He says he suffered a series of indignities, including having a fellow umpire at the 2013 U.S. Open call him a "monkey."

The suit says the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found "credible evidence" to confirm Nimmons' claims.

The suit seeks unspecified damages.

