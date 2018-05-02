Trump proposes easing oil, gas leasing restrictions in West - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump proposes easing oil, gas leasing restrictions in West

By MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Trump administration is proposing to ease restrictions on oil and gas leasing and other activities across a huge swath of the American West that were enacted to protect a declining bird species.

Interior Department officials on Wednesday released a draft of their proposed changes to conservation plans for the greater sage grouse in seven states.

The protections were approved in 2015 under former President Barack Obama.

But Trump has vowed to increase U.S. energy production and open more public lands to drilling.

Sage grouse are ground-dwelling, chicken-sized birds known for their elaborate mating ritual.

Their numbers declined in recent decades due to energy development, disease and other causes.

Environmental groups earlier this week filed lawsuits alleging the administration already has sold energy leases in violation of the Obama-era plans.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Push for return of Connecticut's tolls looks unsuccessful

    Push for return of Connecticut's tolls looks unsuccessful

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-05-02 15:19:50 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-05-02 21:54:47 GMT
    (Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, File). FILE - In this June 1986 file photo, cars travel east bound at the toll plaza on the Merritt Parkway in Greenwich, Conn. A document highlighting aspects of draft legislation to return a form of tolling to Connec...(Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, File). FILE - In this June 1986 file photo, cars travel east bound at the toll plaza on the Merritt Parkway in Greenwich, Conn. A document highlighting aspects of draft legislation to return a form of tolling to Connec...
    Connecticut lawmakers are planning to give state drivers a financial break if electronic tolls are eventually installed on certain highways.More >>
    Connecticut lawmakers are planning to give state drivers a financial break if electronic tolls are eventually installed on certain highways.More >>

  • Agency: Pilots caused 3 San Francisco airport close-calls

    Agency: Pilots caused 3 San Francisco airport close-calls

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-05-02 16:10:04 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-05-02 21:54:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017, file photo, the air traffic control tower is in sight as a plane takes off from San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. Federal authorities have determined most of the close-calls ...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017, file photo, the air traffic control tower is in sight as a plane takes off from San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. Federal authorities have determined most of the close-calls ...
    Federal authorities have determined most of the close calls at the busy San Francisco International Airport were caused by pilots.More >>
    Federal authorities have determined most of the close calls at the busy San Francisco International Airport were caused by pilots.More >>

  • Police release body-camera videos from Las Vegas shooting

    Police release body-camera videos from Las Vegas shooting

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-05-02 19:29:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-05-02 21:54:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say they'll release two officer bo...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say they'll release two officer bo...
    The first police officer to burst through the door of a Las Vegas hotel suite where a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a concert last year didn't activate his body camera.More >>
    The first police officer to burst through the door of a Las Vegas hotel suite where a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a concert last year didn't activate his body camera.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly