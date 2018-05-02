White House meets with VA candidates after Jackson withdraws - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

White House meets with VA candidates after Jackson withdraws

By KEN THOMAS and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is considering a number of candidates to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs after White House physician Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination for the post.

White House aides were meeting Wednesday with former Florida Rep. Jeff Miller, a Republican congressman who once led the House Veterans' Affairs Committee. And White House staffers are meeting Thursday with Ron Nichol, a senior adviser to The Boston Consulting Group. Acting VA Secretary Robert Wilkie is also under consideration.

White House officials say President Donald Trump intends to take some time to find the right person to lead the sprawling federal agency with 360,000 employees serving 9 million veterans.

It's a marked contrast from how Trump picked Jackson for the post in March, largely without consulting his advisers.

