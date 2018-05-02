Amazon halts Seattle construction project ahead of tax vote - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Amazon halts Seattle construction project ahead of tax vote

SEATTLE (AP) - Amazon says it has halted construction planning on a high-rise building in Seattle while it awaits the outcome of a city proposal to tax worker hours.

The City Council is considering a proposed "head tax" on high-grossing businesses to raise about $75 million annually for affordable housing and homelessness services. Amazon would pay more than $20 million under the proposal.

Supporters say businesses that have benefited from Seattle's economic boom should help pay for solutions.

Amazon vice president Drew Herdener said in a statement Wednesday the company has put on hold construction planning for the building pending a council vote on the tax and is evaluating options to sub-lease space in another downtown building.

Together they would accommodate about 7,000 new Amazon jobs.

The Seattle Times first reported the news.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

