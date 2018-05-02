Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of 8-year-old girl - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of 8-year-old girl

(Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018 file photo, Donald Smith walks into the courtroom after it was announced that the jury had reached a verdict in Jacksonville, Fla. On Wednesday, May 2, 2018, Smith has been s... (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018 file photo, Donald Smith walks into the courtroom after it was announced that the jury had reached a verdict in Jacksonville, Fla. On Wednesday, May 2, 2018, Smith has been s...

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A man convicted of abducting, raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl in Florida he lured away from his mother with promises to buy her impoverished family food and clothing was sentenced to death Wednesday.

A judge issued the death sentence against 62-year-old Donald Smith, weeks after a jury recommended unanimously that he be executed for the crimes.

"Donald Smith, you have not only forfeited your right to live among us, you have forfeited your right to life at all," said Judge Mallory Cooper, according to the Florida Times-Union.

A jury in February took less than 15 minutes to convict Smith in the 2013 death of Cherish Perrywinkle.

She was abducted from a Walmart in Jacksonville after Smith, who had befriended the girl's mother, promised to by cheeseburgers for her family. The child's body was later found in a nearby creek.

During Smith's sentencing phase, experts testified that he is a psychopath who lacks control over his impulses. Doctors also described Smith as callous, uncaring, manipulative and lacking empathy.

Smith's attorney failed to mount much of a defense during trial, but focused during the penalty phase on trying to sway the jury to select life in prison.

Smith's case will automatically be appealed to the Florida Supreme Court.

Rayne Perrywinkle, Cherish's mother, attended Wednesday's sentencing.

"I want him to burn in hell," she told the newspaper.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program

    As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 7:19 AM EDT2018-05-02 11:19:58 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-05-02 20:22:17 GMT
    With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts. (Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts. (Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

    With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts.

    More >>

    With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts.

    More >>

  • Passengers heard window popping on Southwest plane

    Passengers heard window popping on Southwest plane

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-05-02 16:09:53 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-05-02 20:22:00 GMT
    A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows cracked.More >>
    A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows cracked.More >>

  • Michelle Obama, De Niro, Zendaya fete college-bound kids

    Michelle Obama, De Niro, Zendaya fete college-bound kids

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-05-02 04:39:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 4:21 PM EDT2018-05-02 20:21:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama smiles while speaking at the Partnership for a Healthier American 2017 Healthier Future Summit in Washington. The former first lady wil...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama smiles while speaking at the Partnership for a Healthier American 2017 Healthier Future Summit in Washington. The former first lady wil...
    Michelle Obama will be joined by a lineup of celebrities when she honors Philadelphia students for their pursuit of a college education or career in the military for College Signing Day.More >>
    Michelle Obama will be joined by a lineup of celebrities when she honors Philadelphia students for their pursuit of a college education or career in the military for College Signing Day.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly