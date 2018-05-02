Lawyer tells judge Harvey Weinstein is a 'pimp in a tuxedo' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lawyer tells judge Harvey Weinstein is a 'pimp in a tuxedo'

NEW YORK (AP) - A lawyer for an aspiring actress suing Harvey Weinstein says the film producer is a "pimp in a tuxedo."

Attorney Jeff Herman made the claim during arguments Wednesday while asking a New York judge to let Kadian Noble's lawsuit proceed.

The suit alleges she was abused by Weinstein in Cannes, France, in 2014.

Herman has said Noble sued under a criminal sex trafficking statute because Weinstein is a U.S. citizen who coerced Noble under the guise of helping her career.

Weinstein's lawyer says the actress tried to advance her career through a sexual encounter and cannot claim she's a sex trafficking victim.

Federal Judge Robert Sweet said the lawsuit was a unique use of the sex trafficking law and will rule at a later date whether to toss out the claim.

