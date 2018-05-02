IMF to Venezuela: Show us your financials - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

IMF to Venezuela: Show us your financials

WASHINGTON (AP) - The International Monetary Fund has censured Venezuela for failing to share updated figures on its troubled economy.

Wednesday's action has no immediate penalties but could end with Venezuela's expulsion from the international coalition of nations created to promote economic stability.

The IMF says Venezuela needs to share key economic markers on exports and imports to better understand its deepening crisis and identify possible solutions.

The IMF is giving Caracas six months to respond after first raising the country's lack of figures in November.

Venezuela's Central Bank hasn't published official economic figures since 2004.

For the last decade, Venezuela hasn't let the IMF publish a review of its economic indicators, required of all its member countries.

The IMF organization has said that this year Venezuela's inflation could exceed 13,000 percent.

