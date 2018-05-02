The Latest: Starbucks pact with 2 men includes free college

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Latest on the case of two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks (all times local):
3:30 p.m.
Starbucks says a settlement it reached with two black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia shops includes an offer of a free college education.
The coffee shop chain says the two can complete their degrees through a partnership it has with Arizona State University.
Starbucks and the men said Wednesday that the full terms of the financial settlement will remain confidential.
The announcement came the same day Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson reached an agreement with Philadelphia. They will each get a symbolic $1 each from the city, and Philadelphia has pledged $200,000 to start a program for young entrepreneurs.
The men were led away in handcuffs from a Starbucks last month after the manager called police, saying they refused to buy anything or leave. They were released from jail with no charges filed.
___
2:50 p.m.
Starbucks says it has reached a financial settlement with two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything.
The company says it is not yet disclosing the details.
The announcement came the same day the two men reached a settlement with the city of Philadelphia. Under that agreement, the two men will each get a symbolic $1 each and the city pledged $200,000 to start a program for young entrepreneurs.
The arrest of Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson on April 12 touched off a furor around the U.S. over racial profiling.
They were led away in handcuffs after the manager called police, saying the men refused to buy anything or leave. After spending hours in jail, they were released and no charges were filed.
Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize. He also announced Starbucks stores would close May 29 for training on bias.
___
12:30 p.m.
Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.
The men's lawyer and Mayor Jim Kenney outlined the agreement to The Associated Press.
The arrest of Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson on April 12 touched off a furor around the U.S. over racial profiling.
They were led away in handcuffs after the manager called police, saying the men refused to buy anything or leave. After spending hours in jail, they were released and no charges were filed.
The men said they were waiting for a business meeting about a potential real estate deal.
Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize. He also announced Starbucks stores would close May 29 for training on bias.
