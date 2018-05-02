The Latest: Trump tweets thoughts, prayers for crash victims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on a military cargo plane crash in Georgia (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he is sending his thoughts and prayers to the victims of a military cargo plane crash in Georgia that killed at least five National Guard members from Puerto Rico.

Trump tweeted Wednesday: "I have been briefed on the U.S. C-130 'Hercules' cargo plane from the Puerto Rico National Guard that crashed near Savannah Hilton Head International Airport. Please join me in thoughts and prayers for the victims, their families and the great men and women of the National Guard."

The Air National Guard C-130 plane crashed earlier Wednesday onto a busy highway after taking off from the airport.

Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons of the Georgia Air National Guard says the cause of the crash isn't yet clear.

___

4:10 p.m.

Denise Barnes was at her desk working at a construction firm when she heard a boom so loud it shook the building.

She says workers initially thought something had exploded out back of their building but adds, "we saw black smoke just billowing with flames shooting up."

A co-worker told Barnes he had seen something fall from the sky. Barnes frantically called 911.

An Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane crashed Wednesday onto a busy highway after taking off from an airport. At least five National Guard members from Puerto Rico were killed.

Barnes says the crash was hundreds of yards (meters) from her but flames were so intense "you could feel a little bit of heat coming off of it."

Mark Jones was nearby when he says he saw the plane low in the air. He says "it almost looked like it stalled and just went almost flat right there in the middle of the highway."

___

3:50 p.m.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello and the top official in the Puerto Rico National Guard are expressing their sorrow following the crash of an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane in Georgia.

Rossello and Adjutant Gen. Isabelo Rivera said Wednesday afternoon that their prayers are with the families of those who were on the plane. They say they are awaiting more information about the deadly crash and have pledged their full support to the families of the crew and passengers.

The plane crashed about 11:30 a.m. shortly after taking off from Savannah, Georgia. The plane was bound for Arizona.

The governor's statement says the names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their families.

___

3:35 p.m.

A spokesman for the Georgia Air National Guard says authorities don't yet know what caused a military cargo plane to crash after taking off from a Savannah, Georgia, airport, killing at least five.

Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons told reporters authorities are still working to make the crash site safe for investigators to come in.

The C-130 cargo plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico. It crashed around 11:30 a.m. near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

___

2:20 p.m.

A spokesman for the Puerto Rico National Guard says the military cargo plane that crashed outside Savannah, Georgia, was on its way to Arizona.

At least five people were killed in the Wednesday crash. Maj. Paul Dahlen says it's a sad day for Puerto Rico's National Guard.

The C-130 cargo plane crashed around 11:30 a.m. near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

___

1:50 p.m.

A Georgia Air National Guard spokesman says at least five people have died in a military plane crash near the Savannah, Georgia, airport.

Capt. Jeff Bezore of the Georgia Air National Guard's 165th Air Wing said he couldn't say how many people in total were on the plane that crashed Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.

The Air Force says the plane was an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico.

___

1:15 p.m.

Chatham County Deputy Coroner Tiffany Williams says police tell her two people have been killed in the crash of a military cargo plane near an airport in Savannah, Georgia.

Williams said she didn't have any other details on the deaths Wednesday.

The Air Force says the plane was an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico. The 165th Air Wing out of Savannah was responding to the crash.

___

12:25 p.m.

The Air Force says an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane has crashed near an airport in Savannah, Georgia.

In a tweet, the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency says the plane crashed Wednesday at the intersection of two roads.

There was no immediate word of injuries.

A photo tweeted by the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association shows the tail end of a plane and a field of flames and black smoke along the side of a road as an ambulance stands nearby.

