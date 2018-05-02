The Latest: Cause of military cargo plane crash unknown - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Cause of military cargo plane crash unknown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - The Latest on a military cargo plane crash in Georgia (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

A spokesman for the Georgia Air National Guard says authorities don't yet know what caused a military cargo plane to crash after taking off from a Savannah, Georgia, airport, killing at least five.

Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons told reporters authorities are still working to make the crash site safe for investigators to come in.

The C-130 cargo plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico. It crashed around 11:30 a.m. near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

___

2:20 p.m.

A spokesman for the Puerto Rico National Guard says the military cargo plane that crashed outside Savannah, Georgia, was on its way to Arizona.

At least five people were killed in the Wednesday crash. Maj. Paul Dahlen says it's a sad day for Puerto Rico's National Guard.

The C-130 cargo plane crashed around 11:30 a.m. near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

___

1:50 p.m.

A Georgia Air National Guard spokesman says at least five people have died in a military plane crash near the Savannah, Georgia, airport.

Capt. Jeff Bezore of the Georgia Air National Guard's 165th Air Wing said he couldn't say how many people in total were on the plane that crashed Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.

The Air Force says the plane was an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico.

___

1:15 p.m.

Chatham County Deputy Coroner Tiffany Williams says police tell her two people have been killed in the crash of a military cargo plane near an airport in Savannah, Georgia.

Williams said she didn't have any other details on the deaths Wednesday.

The Air Force says the plane was an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico. The 165th Air Wing out of Savannah was responding to the crash.

___

12:25 p.m.

The Air Force says an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane has crashed near an airport in Savannah, Georgia.

In a tweet, the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency says the plane crashed Wednesday at the intersection of two roads.

There was no immediate word of injuries.

A photo tweeted by the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association shows the tail end of a plane and a field of flames and black smoke along the side of a road as an ambulance stands nearby.

