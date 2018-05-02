Military plane crashes near airport in Georgia - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Military plane crashes near airport in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - An Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane crashed Wednesday near an airport in Savannah, Georgia, the Air Force said. There was no immediate word of injuries.

The plane crashed at the intersection of two roads, the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet.

A photo tweeted by the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association shows the tail end of a plane and a field of flames and black smoke as an ambulance stands nearby.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said on social media that some flights were being affected though the crash happened off its property. The airport advised passengers to check with their airline for updated flight information.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

