FAA: Pilots caused most San Francisco airport close-calls - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

FAA: Pilots caused most San Francisco airport close-calls

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017, file photo, the air traffic control tower is in sight as a plane takes off from San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. Federal authorities have determined most of the close-calls ... (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017, file photo, the air traffic control tower is in sight as a plane takes off from San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. Federal authorities have determined most of the close-calls ...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Federal authorities have determined most of the close-calls reported since December 2016 at the busy San Francisco International Airport were caused by pilots.

The East Bay Times reports Wednesday the Federal Aviation Administration found that in three instances planes lined up for wrong runways and taxiways due to pilot error.

A fourth plane was mistakenly cleared to land in the wrong runway by a tower controller.

The airport has been under more scrutiny since a July 8 incident involving an Air Canada plane that nearly landed on an SFO taxiway crowded with four fully loaded aircraft.

That investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board is ongoing.

Since then, the airport has buttressed its ground radar system and shut down a confusing taxiway.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Military plane crashes near airport in Georgia

    Military plane crashes near airport in Georgia

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 12:29 PM EDT2018-05-02 16:29:56 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-05-02 17:21:43 GMT
    News reports say a military cargo plane has crashed near an airport in Savannah, Georgia.More >>
    News reports say a military cargo plane has crashed near an airport in Savannah, Georgia.More >>

  • As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program

    As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 7:19 AM EDT2018-05-02 11:19:58 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-05-02 17:21:42 GMT
    With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts. (Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts. (Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

    With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts.

    More >>

    With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts.

    More >>

  • Black men arrested at Starbucks settle for $200K program

    Black men arrested at Starbucks settle for $200K program

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 12:29 PM EDT2018-05-02 16:29:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-05-02 17:21:37 GMT
    Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs. (Source: Jacqueline Larma/AP)Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs. (Source: Jacqueline Larma/AP)

    APNewsBreak: Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for...

    More >>

    APNewsBreak: Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly