Idaho woman rammed, tossed off trail by Yellowstone bison - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - A 72-year-old Idaho woman was rammed by a bison and tossed off a trail as she walked in Yellowstone National Park.

Park officials said Wednesday that Virginia Junk of Boise was treated for minor injuries and transported to a hospital following the encounter in the Old Faithful area.

Junk reportedly came around a bend in the trail Tuesday afternoon and was unable to move out of the animal's way.

It dropped its head, butted her in the thigh and pushed her off the trail.

She's the first Yellowstone visitor to be injured by a bison this year.

A husband and wife were injured by a bison last year, and there were five such incidents in 2015.

Visitors are advised to say at least 25 yards (23 meters) from the animals.

