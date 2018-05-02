Trump asks judge to dismiss lawsuit related to his DC hotel - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump asks judge to dismiss lawsuit related to his DC hotel

By STEPHEN BRAUN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump wants a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Trump of accepting payments at his Washington hotel in violation on the Constitution.

At issue of a clause that prohibits a president and other government employees from accepting gifts and payments from foreign governments without congressional approval. In this case, the payments come from foreign governments that patronize the hotel.

A Trump lawyer claims Trump's "absolutely immune" from legal action in his capacity as president.

The lawyer also says Trump can't be sued as an individual. Maryland and the District of Columbia originally sued Trump only as president, but later accused him as a private citizen after a judge raised that legal issue at a hearing this year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • White man guilty in severe beating of black man at rally

    White man guilty in severe beating of black man at rally

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 12:29 AM EDT2018-05-02 04:29:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-05-02 15:22:56 GMT
    A white Arkansas man charged in the beating of a black man during a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been found guilty of malicious wounding.More >>
    A white Arkansas man charged in the beating of a black man during a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been found guilty of malicious wounding.More >>

  • Spokesman: Doctors pleased with George H.W. Bush's progress

    Spokesman: Doctors pleased with George H.W. Bush's progress

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-05-02 14:50:04 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-05-02 15:22:53 GMT
    A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush will remain hospitalized at least another day, but that doctors "are very pleased with his progress.".More >>
    A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush will remain hospitalized at least another day, but that doctors "are very pleased with his progress.".More >>

  • Shooting suspect's brother arrested on probation violation

    Shooting suspect's brother arrested on probation violation

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 11:29 PM EDT2018-05-02 03:29:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-05-02 15:22:52 GMT
    In this Thursday, March 29, 2018, file photo, Zachary Cruz, brother of Nikolas Cruz who's accused of killing 17 students and staff members at the school Feb. 14, appears in court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)In this Thursday, March 29, 2018, file photo, Zachary Cruz, brother of Nikolas Cruz who's accused of killing 17 students and staff members at the school Feb. 14, appears in court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

    The warrant says Cruz on April 28 drove without a valid license and was within 25 feet of a parking lot at a Lake Worth high school.

    More >>

    The warrant says Cruz on April 28 drove without a valid license and was within 25 feet of a parking lot at a Lake Worth high school.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly