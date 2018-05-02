Trump asks judge to dismiss DC hotel 'emoluments' suit

By STEPHEN BRAUN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is asking a federal judge in Maryland to dismiss a lawsuit that argues that Trump's acceptance of payments from foreign and state governments at his Washington hotel violates the Constitution.
A private lawyer for the president wrote in court papers this week that the suit should be tossed because the president cannot be sued in the matter either as an individual or in his official capacity.
At issue is the Constitution's "emoluments" clause, which prohibits a president and other government employees from accepting gifts and payments from foreign or state governments without congressional approval. In this case, the payments come from foreign governments that have patronized the Trump International Hotel near the White House since his inauguration in January 2017.
Ethics experts had warned that this kind of situation could arise because Trump refused to divest from his financial holdings when he became president. Trump instead promised to turn over profits from foreign government business at Trump Organization properties to the U.S. Treasury. The first such annual payment was made earlier this year for $151,470 but the company would not say how that figure was determined.
Maryland and the District of Columbia originally sued Trump only as president, but later accused him as a private citizen after U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte raised that legal issue at a hearing in January. Messitte noted at the time that the original suit was "not challenging a presidential function. They're challenging the president as an individual."
Trump lawyer William S. Consovoy, in his court filing, argued that federal officials can only be targeted for accepting unconstitutional payments in their official government function and not as private citizens. But in the case of the president, Consovoy added, Trump is also "absolutely immune" from legal action in his official capacity.
Consovoy added that "this litigation has the potential to divert the President's attention from his official duties."
Consovoy's arguments suggest Trump "is beyond the reach of the law," said Norman Eisen, chairman of the left-leaning public policy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which is a co-counsel with the two jurisdictions against Trump.
Eisen, who was chief ethics officer in the Obama administration, said "the court has already rebuffed one cluster of those arguments relating to Mr. Trump's official capacity, and we will vigorously argue it should do the same here regarding his personal capacity."
Maryland and District officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Attorneys in the case are scheduled to argue over the constitutional aspects of the emoluments clause in a hearing June 11.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Old fighter jet being refurbished at a hangar at Boeing's headquarters in St. Louis is the first of several being sent to the facility as the Pentagon spends its record $700 billion budgetMore >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>
About 200 asylum seekers in a caravan of Central Americans are not being allowed to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors for a second straight dayMore >>
About 200 asylum seekers in a caravan of Central Americans are not being allowed to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors for a second straight dayMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsMore >>
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowMore >>
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowMore >>
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerMore >>
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerMore >>