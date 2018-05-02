Memo: Pruitt landlord sought EPA appointments for client

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt removes his glasses as he testifies at a hearing of the House Appropriations subcommittee for the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, on Capitol Hill, Thursday...

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A newly released memo shows the husband of Scott Pruitt's Washington landlord sought EPA appointments on behalf of a client last year.

The memo, from last August, shows lobbyist Steven Hart suggested EPA committee appointments on behalf of a client that Hart represented.

Pruitt rented a Washington condo at $50 a night from Hart's wife.

Pruitt told reporters last month that none of the lobbyist's clients had any business with the EPA. New Jersey Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone calls the memo proof that Pruitt misled the public.

In a statement, EPA chief of staff Ryan Jackson says the three people recommended by the lobbyist were not appointed to the EPA advisory board.

The New York Times first reported the email, which The Associated Press obtained Wednesday.

