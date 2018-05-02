Spokesman: Doctors pleased with George H.W. Bush's progress - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Spokesman: Doctors pleased with George H.W. Bush's progress

HOUSTON (AP) - A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush will remain hospitalized at least another day, but that doctors "are very pleased with his progress."

Bush was admitted April 22 to Houston Methodist Hospital, the day after his wife's funeral. He's being treated for an infection that spread to his blood.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said Wednesday that the 93-year-old Bush "continues to regain strength."

McGrath has said Bush hopes to travel next month to his family's home in Maine, where he spends the summers.

Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease and a history of pneumonia and other infections.

He was hospitalized after attending the funeral and burial of his 92-year-old wife, Barbara, who died April 17 at their Houston home.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US warns liquid nicotine packets resemble juice boxes, candy

    US warns liquid nicotine packets resemble juice boxes, candy

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-05-01 14:32:27 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 11:41 AM EDT2018-05-02 15:41:32 GMT
    (FDA via AP). This image provided by the Food and Drug Administration shows an e-liquid nicotine. The US Food and Drug Administration issued warnings Tuesday, May 1, 2018, to more than a dozen makers of liquid nicotine for packaging their vaping formul...(FDA via AP). This image provided by the Food and Drug Administration shows an e-liquid nicotine. The US Food and Drug Administration issued warnings Tuesday, May 1, 2018, to more than a dozen makers of liquid nicotine for packaging their vaping formul...

    US health officials warn liquid nicotine makers for selling products packaged to look like juice boxes, candy.

    More >>

    US health officials warn liquid nicotine makers for selling products packaged to look like juice boxes, candy.

    More >>

  • With girls joining the ranks, Boy Scouts plan a name change

    With girls joining the ranks, Boy Scouts plan a name change

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 7:19 AM EDT2018-05-02 11:19:58 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 11:41 AM EDT2018-05-02 15:41:23 GMT
    With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts. (Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts. (Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

    With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts.

    More >>

    With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will become Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts.

    More >>

  • Iowa lawmakers approve the most restrictive US abortion bill

    Iowa lawmakers approve the most restrictive US abortion bill

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-05-02 12:59:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 11:41 AM EDT2018-05-02 15:41:19 GMT
    Critics say the so-called "heartbeat" bill would ban the medical procedure before some women even know they're pregnant, and it sets the state up for a legal challenge over its constitutionality. (Source: Raycom Media)Critics say the so-called "heartbeat" bill would ban the medical procedure before some women even know they're pregnant, and it sets the state up for a legal challenge over its constitutionality. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.

    More >>

    Iowa lawmakers have passed what could be the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly