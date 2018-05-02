Sen. Orrin Hatch eyes legacy with archive, think tank plans - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sen. Orrin Hatch eyes legacy with archive, think tank plans

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Signed boxing gloves from Muhammad Ali, documents from the Bill Clinton impeachment, and 3,000 boxes of other papers and memorabilia from a 42-year career in Washington will be part of a library and think tank being named for retiring U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch on Wednesday.

The Hatch Center is partnering with a yet-unnamed Utah university with the goal of "leading a movement" toward bipartisanship and civility in politics.

After helping to pass a sweeping overhaul of the tax code and persuading President Donald Trump to downsize two national monuments, the Republican Hatch announced in January that he will be leaving office at the end of the year.

Hatch, 83, is a staunch conservative who worked with the late liberal lion Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy to pass the American Disabilities Act and the Children's Health Insurance Program, and also authored landmark bipartisan legislation increasing access to generic-drugs.

Hatch has also clashed with opponents in recent years. During a tax-cut debate with liberal firebrand Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio last year, Hatch said he was tired of the Democrat's "bull crap." Earlier this year, Hatch used an expletive during a speech to describe supporters of former President Barack Obama's health care law, though he later apologized.

Tax filings show Hatch's foundation had raised nearly $6 million by 2016, the most recent year documents are available. Donations have come from places like Visa, the NFL, the tobacco manufacturer Altria and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, according to federal disclosure forms.

Because Hatch is chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, the fundraising has raised questions about possible conflict of interest. The foundation has said donations have been handled properly and it had retained an ethics-expert attorney.

The Hatch Center will host speakers and public debates, as well as use his contacts to study the legislative process. It will also include a library where researchers and others will have access to his extensive papers, including drafts of legislation and letters from people like Nancy Reagan.

Similar centers include the Edward M. Kennedy Institute in Boston and the McCain Institute at Arizona State University.

Hatch will announce the future home of his center and its university partner Wednesday alongside foundation board president and Zions Bank CEO Scott Anderson and Utah real-estate developer Kem Gardner, whose name is on a policy institute at the University of Utah.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sen. Orrin Hatch eyes legacy with archive, think tank plans

    Sen. Orrin Hatch eyes legacy with archive, think tank plans

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 9:39 AM EDT2018-05-02 13:39:44 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-05-02 14:18:38 GMT
    3,000 boxes of papers and memorabilia from a 42-year career in Washington will be part of a library and think tank being named for retiring U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch on Wednesday.More >>
    3,000 boxes of papers and memorabilia from a 42-year career in Washington will be part of a library and think tank being named for retiring U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch on Wednesday.More >>

  • Next steps for caravan will unfold mostly out of public view

    Next steps for caravan will unfold mostly out of public view

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 2:49 AM EDT2018-05-01 06:49:12 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-05-02 14:18:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik). A two-year-old child from Honduras gets treatment for an ear infection after sleeping in the open in front of the El Chaparral port of entry, in Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, April 30, 2018. About 200 people in a caravan of ...(AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik). A two-year-old child from Honduras gets treatment for an ear infection after sleeping in the open in front of the El Chaparral port of entry, in Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, April 30, 2018. About 200 people in a caravan of ...

    U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of space.

    More >>

    U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of space.

    More >>

  • Autopsy by coroner sheds light on Sacramento police killing

    Autopsy by coroner sheds light on Sacramento police killing

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-05-02 02:09:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-05-02 14:19:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this April 9, 2018 file photo protesters display an image of Stephon Clark at a crime victims rights rally, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office official autopsy, relea...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this April 9, 2018 file photo protesters display an image of Stephon Clark at a crime victims rights rally, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office official autopsy, relea...

    An official autopsy from the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man in Sacramento calls into question the conclusions drawn by an independent doctor hired by the man's family.

    More >>

    An official autopsy from the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man in Sacramento calls into question the conclusions drawn by an independent doctor hired by the man's family.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly