New judge starts Penn State frat pledge's fall death hearing

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - A court hearing for 12 Penn State fraternity members related to the death of a pledge is underway with a replacement judge because the original jurist fell ill with the flu.

The proceeding will determine if there's sufficient evidence to go forward with charges against members of the shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

Lawyers indicated the hearing that began Wednesday could run another day or more. Only three of the defendants are in court.

Nineteen-year-old pledge Tim Piazza was fatally injured at the frat house last year. The FBI recovered security camera footage from a basement bar area showing more details about what occurred the night the Lebanon, New Jersey resident fell several times and consumed a significant amount of alcohol.

He was found unconscious the next morning.

