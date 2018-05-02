New judge starts Penn State frat pledge's fall death hearing - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

New judge starts Penn State frat pledge's fall death hearing

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, a bicyclist rides past Pennsylvania State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity house in State College, Pa. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday... (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, a bicyclist rides past Pennsylvania State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity house in State College, Pa. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday...
(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, center, stand by as Centre County, Pa., prosecutors discuss an investigation into the death of their son Timothy Piazza, seen in photo at right,... (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, center, stand by as Centre County, Pa., prosecutors discuss an investigation into the death of their son Timothy Piazza, seen in photo at right,...
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE – In this July 24, 2017, file photo, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference in Lower Burrell, Pa. Shapiro announced Tuesday, May 1, 2018, that state prosecutors are dropping invo... (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE – In this July 24, 2017, file photo, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference in Lower Burrell, Pa. Shapiro announced Tuesday, May 1, 2018, that state prosecutors are dropping invo...

By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - A court hearing for 12 Penn State fraternity members related to the death of a pledge is underway with a replacement judge because the original jurist fell ill with the flu.

The proceeding will determine if there's sufficient evidence to go forward with charges against members of the shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

Lawyers indicated the hearing that began Wednesday could run another day or more. Only three of the defendants are in court.

Nineteen-year-old pledge Tim Piazza was fatally injured at the frat house last year. The FBI recovered security camera footage from a basement bar area showing more details about what occurred the night the Lebanon, New Jersey resident fell several times and consumed a significant amount of alcohol.

He was found unconscious the next morning.

