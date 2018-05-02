Hearing delayed in Penn State frat pledge's fall death case - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hearing delayed in Penn State frat pledge's fall death case

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, a bicyclist rides past Pennsylvania State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity house in State College, Pa. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday... (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, a bicyclist rides past Pennsylvania State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity house in State College, Pa. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday...
(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, center, stand by as Centre County, Pa., prosecutors discuss an investigation into the death of their son Timothy Piazza, seen in photo at right,... (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, center, stand by as Centre County, Pa., prosecutors discuss an investigation into the death of their son Timothy Piazza, seen in photo at right,...
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE – In this July 24, 2017, file photo, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference in Lower Burrell, Pa. Shapiro announced Tuesday, May 1, 2018, that state prosecutors are dropping invo... (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE – In this July 24, 2017, file photo, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference in Lower Burrell, Pa. Shapiro announced Tuesday, May 1, 2018, that state prosecutors are dropping invo...

By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - A judge's illness is delaying a hearing for members of a Penn State fraternity charged after the FBI recovered security camera footage from a basement bar area the night a pledge was fatally injured.

Twelve members of the shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter face the Wednesday preliminary hearing to determine if there's enough evidence to send the charges to county court for trial.

Officials say a substitute judge may take over and preside later in the day.

They face charges related to the February 2017 death of 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, who fell several times and consumed a significant amount of alcohol at the house.

The hearing follows prosecutors' announcement they're dropping the most serious allegations of involuntary manslaughter and assault against five defendants.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

