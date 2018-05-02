Cyprus and Israel look to settle gas dispute - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Cyprus and Israel look to settle gas dispute

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) - Cyprus' energy minister says companies with a stake in a gas field off the east Mediterranean island will sit down with an Israeli company to settle a dispute over how much the field extends into Israeli waters.

Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis said Wednesday that the dispute over the Aphrodite gas field, which is estimated to contain around 4.5 trillion cubic feet of gas, is one of "the most serious differences" that Cyprus has with Israel.

Lakkotrypis said U.S. firm Noble Energy and partners Shell and Delek will sit down with Israeli Opportunity Energy Resources to figure out how much gas from Aphrodite, which straddles the Cyprus-Israel dividing line, falls into the Israeli side.

He said if that doesn't work out, an expert will be called in to arbitrate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sen. Orrin Hatch eyes legacy with archive, think tank plans

    Sen. Orrin Hatch eyes legacy with archive, think tank plans

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 9:39 AM EDT2018-05-02 13:39:44 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-05-02 13:52:47 GMT
    3,000 boxes of papers and memorabilia from a 42-year career in Washington will be part of a library and think tank being named for retiring U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch on Wednesday.More >>
    3,000 boxes of papers and memorabilia from a 42-year career in Washington will be part of a library and think tank being named for retiring U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch on Wednesday.More >>

  • Shooting suspect's brother arrested on probation violation

    Shooting suspect's brother arrested on probation violation

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 11:29 PM EDT2018-05-02 03:29:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 9:47 AM EDT2018-05-02 13:47:47 GMT
    In this Thursday, March 29, 2018, file photo, Zachary Cruz, brother of Nikolas Cruz who's accused of killing 17 students and staff members at the school Feb. 14, appears in court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)In this Thursday, March 29, 2018, file photo, Zachary Cruz, brother of Nikolas Cruz who's accused of killing 17 students and staff members at the school Feb. 14, appears in court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

    The warrant says Cruz on April 28 drove without a valid license and was within 25 feet of a parking lot at a Lake Worth high school.

    More >>

    The warrant says Cruz on April 28 drove without a valid license and was within 25 feet of a parking lot at a Lake Worth high school.

    More >>

  • Arizona teachers vow to end strike if funding plan passes

    Arizona teachers vow to end strike if funding plan passes

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 7:49 PM EDT2018-05-01 23:49:51 GMT
    Wednesday, May 2 2018 9:47 AM EDT2018-05-02 13:47:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Librarian Elaine Cecil, left, and teacher Erica Martinez, right, at Webster Elementary School, checks the contents of free food bags they donated for their students and families as they hand the bags out in front of the sch...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Librarian Elaine Cecil, left, and teacher Erica Martinez, right, at Webster Elementary School, checks the contents of free food bags they donated for their students and families as they hand the bags out in front of the sch...
    Some educators in Arizona are volunteering to care for students and holding food drives as a historic teacher strike that has closed schools stretches on.More >>
    Some educators in Arizona are volunteering to care for students and holding food drives as a historic teacher strike that has closed schools stretches on.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly